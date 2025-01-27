Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island temporarily closes due to “rat infestation issue,” health department says

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit coney island restaurant that had previously dealt with rodent issues more than two years ago temporarily closed down on Friday, according to the Detroit Health Department.

City officials say Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closed to address a “rat infestation issue” and will be closed “until all violations are corrected, which includes a plan of action to prevent future violations.”

“During this closure, the restaurant will undergo thorough cleaning, and address all structural issues, including permanently sealing all openings to the outdoors,” the department said in a statement. “Our priority is to protect the public’s health and ensure that the establishment meets all safety standards before reopening. We appreciate the cooperation of Lafayette Coney Island as we work together to safeguard the well-being of Detroit residents and visitors.”

In September 2022, city health officials reported evidence of rat droppings following a health inspection. At that time, officials were alerted of a viral video showing rats running rampant in the restaurant. As a result of the inspection, the city issued a cease and desist, forcing the restaurant to shut down until it was rodent-free and repairs were made.

City Councilman Scott Benson, who introduced the “Dining with Confidence” legislation, called for a food grading ordinance that would require restaurants to display a placard with health inspection results.

Benson’s proposed legislation was passed in June 2024 and went into effect in October 2024.

Restaurants would display one of three placards: Green means a business is in compliance and doesn’t have serious violations. White equals temporary for places that have yet to be inspected or if the establishment requires corrections. Red means the restaurant is closed due to severe health hazards.

“For me, it’s about public health safety and economic development,” Benson told CBS News Detroit in 2024. “Doing the right thing by people’s health will translate into more dollars for our restaurant industry. And it just highlights Detroit as a destination for foodies and food tourism.”

CBS News Detroit reached out to Lafayette for comment but has not heard back.

