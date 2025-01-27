From snakes to spiders, Iowa Reptile Show has unique pets to offer

By Nicole Tam

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Inside the Hilton Garden Inn in West Des Moines, a line of people waited to see some cool creatures Sunday morning for the Iowa Reptile Show. They can be great pets, from the biggest iguana to the smallest hornworm.

“They’re a lot more personable than you’d believe. They have unique personalities. Every single one of them. You never know if you’re going to have a sassier one or a very cuddly one,” Solena Blackburn, an attendee from Boone, said.

The cuddly reptiles are also good business for vendors from Iowa and the Midwest. It’s also an opportunity for people to learn about the animals.

“All the information is first-hand. Instead of reading it on the internet or in books, they can ask whatever questions they need. And they can get it directly from the person who created it,” Jason Cruse, Cold Blooded Expos organizer, said.

The Iowa Reptile Show will be back in the city on March 2.

