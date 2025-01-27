Local nonprofits teaming up to distribute ‘red cards’ to undocumented community

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (KSBY) — The Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County distributed over 500 red cards to more than 20 organizations in the area.

The red cards were provided by the immigrant legal resource center.

“We had a meeting with over 20 different organizations that are coming together in an organized way to make sure that our immigrant neighbors are safe and we’re all sharing the same accurate information,” said Rita Casaverde, Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County executive director.

Casaverde told KSBY News many organizations are coming together to help the undocumented community.

According to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the red cards have information on them to help people assert their rights and defend themselves in many situations, such as when ICE agents go to a home.

“Right now we have put more focus on sharing information to the community that has to do with their constitutional rights that we all have,” Casaverde said. “We also have shared through our social media some information to employers in case there are ICE raids.”

Some community members tell me they admire the work being done by local nonprofits.

“Nonprofits teaming up together to give those resources out I think it’s really important and I appreciate that work as well,” said MariCruz Orozco, a Central Coast resident. “As an undocumented immigrant’s daughter, it’s very meaningful work.”

“I think it’s good because everything that’s happening right now, it’s really upsetting because they do a lot for the community,” said Evelyn Fernandes, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student. “I think that it’s good that they’re being informed of the rights and the things they could do to protect themselves.”

Matt Lazier, public information officer for Cal Poly, told KSBY News the Student Diversity and Belonging Resource Center is also distributing red cards.

“I think it’s something that’s great because I know there are people at Cal Poly [San Luis Obispo] who are dream recipients or on DACA and who are afraid during these times,” said Yareli Ibarra, a Cal Poly student, referencing the 2012 immigration policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. “I think it’s just very powerful for them to know what their rights are and know that they have support.”

While ICE raids have been conducted in other California communities like Kern County, Casaverde wants to make sure residents are informed of their constitutional rights if it occurs locally.

“We have not heard of any local raid happening, but we want to make sure that the community is informed,” said Casaverde. “We just never know. We have heard of ICE in Kern County, so we just want to be prepared. But we’re also trying to make sure that we develop the networks needed so our community can feel safe and connected.”

Casaverde says the Immigrant Legal Resource Center offers print-at-home red cards online in 16 different languages.

