Philadelphia mayor introduces new way to spell Eagles after NFC championship game

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has a new way of spelling Eagles: Super Bowl.

Parker kept it simpler this time after misspelling Eagles before Philadelphia’s NFC divisional-round win over the Rams last week.

After the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Parker raved to CBS News Philadelphia’s Eva Andersen about the energy inside the Linc.

“It was palpable on today, and now we are heading to the Super Bowl,” Parker said. “What an amazing job. We’re ready to win it, baby, win it all. Listen, what a commanding win by our Philadelphia Eagles. They were amazing on today.

“Watching our leader Jalen Hurts and just the team come together on both the offensive and defensive side, it was just amazing. Guess what I loved today? On today, guess what I learned?

“Let me tell you how to spell Eagles. You want to know how to spell Eagles? Can I tell you, Philadelphia?

“S-U-P-E-R B-O-W-L, Super Bowl!”

As Parker was celebrating outside the Linc, Eagles fans stormed the streets of Philadelphia in celebration.

And it wouldn’t be a Philly sports celebration without fans climbing poles.

CBS News Philadelphia cameras caught one man participating in Philly’s favorite tradition on Broad Street. While the city greased the poles, it didn’t matter — this man easily scaled one.

Before last Sunday’s Eagles-Rams playoff game, Parker held a press conference at City Hall with city officials to discuss snow preparations. When she wrapped it up, the now famous blooper occurred.

Parker called traveling to the Birds’ playoff game vs. Los Angeles “essential” and pleaded with fans to drive safely.

“Let me be one thousand and one percent clear: traveling to the Eagles game today is essential travel,” the Philadelphia mayor said. “If you are driving, just go slow, but get there. If you are catching SEPTA and mass transit, just get on mass transit and get there. But making it to our Philadelphia Eagles game on today is essential.

“Well, listen, we’ve got to do this. Let me hear you all say, ‘E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!’ Let’s go Birds.”

Two days after misspelling Eagles, the Philadelphia mayor addressed the gaffe at an unrelated event announcing a wellness court and support center in Kensington.

After signing an executive order establishing the Kensington Neighborhood Wellness Court and Wellness Support Center, Parker claimed the “status quo is not acceptable” in her administration before addressing the elephant in the room.

“We don’t promise perfection. I’m so happy I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” the Philly mayor said.

Parker then joined city officials and others in the room, laughing in a light-hearted moment.

