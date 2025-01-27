Snowmobilers accused of running down fox turn themselves in

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two snowmobilers accused of chasing a fox for over 30 minutes, running it over multiple times, have turned themselves in to face charges, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

Last week, the Game Commission asked for information about two people they said used snowmobiles to chase a red fox in a field in Lebanon County. On Friday, authorities said the two suspects turned themselves in and charges will be filed.

“Thanks to awareness through social media shares, comments, and overall public outcry, the suspects involved with the incident felt enough pressure [and] turned themselves into authorities. Charges will be filed, and restitution added to those charges,” the Game Commission wrote on Facebook.

The state game warden said the snowmobilers chased the fox through the field near Route 501 and Locust Street in Heidelberg Township for more than 30 minutes, running it over multiple times. Authorities shared photos and videos of the “horrific incident,” asking the public for help in the investigation.

The Game Commission did not release the names of the two suspects. Restitution will also be added to their charges.

“THANK YOU for being a conservation hero and helping to protect Pennsylvania’s wildlife and resources by reporting incidents like this,” the Game Commission said.

The Game Commission is encouraging residents who see wildlife crimes to report them to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.