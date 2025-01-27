Son arrested, father killed after bar fight spilled into parking lot

By Jose Fabian, Brandon Downs

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A son is behind bars and his father, who was run over by a vehicle, is dead after a fight at a bar led to shots being fired in Sacramento County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deputies received reports of a shooting outside of Harry’s Lounge, on the 4000 block of Auburn Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. and found one person injured while lying under a vehicle that appeared to have run him over.

The driver, who deputies did not identify, remained at the scene and was cooperating with detectives.

During the investigation, detectives eventually learned that 33-year-old Oscar Alferez Jr. started a fight with the soon-to-be driver inside the bar, which then continued into the parking out, deputies said.

Deputies said Alferez Jr.’s father, 51-year-old Oscar Alferez Sr., waived a gun and threatened the unidentified man. Alferez Sr. was then knocked to the ground and was disarmed, deputies said.

The unidentified man then got into his car and tried to leave. But deputies Alferez Jr. picked up the gun and fired several shots, sticking the car. This then caused the driver to run over Alferez Sr. while he was still lying on the ground, deputies said.

Alferez Sr. died at the scene.

Deputies said they arrested Alferez Jr. on a warrant for murder and attempted murder later Sunday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.