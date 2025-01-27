Tragic crash leaves father-to-be in coma, family seeks support as their loved one fights for his life

By Glenda Valdes

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — On Jan. 14, 26-year-old Ryker Huff’s life changed in an instant. On his way to work, Ryker’s vehicle collided with a semi-truck on I-90 near Beloit, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung and a severe traumatic brain injury.

Now in a medically induced coma, he remains in critical condition.

Ryker was eagerly preparing for the arrival of his first child, a baby girl named Iris, due this April.

He and his girlfriend were building a life together filled with hope. Now, their dreams have been put on hold.

Ryker’s uncle, Phil Huff, said the family is devastated but determined to rally around him.

“We just want him to wake up,” Huff said. “Ryker, we just want you to wake up and meet your baby girl. That’s what we want.”

To help with the medical bills and the arrival of the baby, the family started a GoFundMe.

“Ryker Huff is a Kenosha kid who really needs our help, and this is one way that we can help,” Huff said.

The funds will go toward Ryker’s medical treatments, living expenses for the young family, and travel costs for loved ones commuting to the hospital in Madison to be by his side.

“This could happen to anyone,” Huff said. “Ryker was working and started to save every penny he could. His newborn baby is on the way… this is what he really wanted, to become a father.”

For Ryker’s loved ones, the road ahead is uncertain. But they’re leaning on each other and the kindness of a community that refuses to give up on him.

To support Ryker and his family, contribute to this GoFundMe page.

