Firefighter believed to be behind deadly hit-and-run

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police said a firefighter is believed to be behind a deadly hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Savanna Street and Interstate 55 South Sunday evening, where a pedestrian had been hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim was identified as Rickey Taylor, 71.

The suspect who was later arrested was Jeremy Burse, a lieutenant with the Jackson Fire Department, who was off duty at the time of the crash.

“This is no reflection of the hard work and dedication that our firefighters have here in the city of Jackson,” said Jackson police Chief Joseph Wade.

Jackson fire Chief Willie Owens also commented on the incident.

“I’m praying for both families. I’m praying for the victim’s family and I’m praying for the firefighter’s family. I know the firefighter, he’s a great guy, I haven’t had any disciplinary actions against him whatsoever,” Owens said.

Owens said Burse told police that he didn’t realize he hit a person.

“Maybe, thought he hit a dog, but when he found out that that was part of his vehicle that they had on the news, from my understanding, he said, ‘Oh, that’s part of my vehicle,’ and maybe that wasn’t a dog or whatever and he went and turned himself in,” Owens said.

Burse is charged with felony failure to stop and remain at an accident, resulting in death or serious injury. He is being held without bond.

