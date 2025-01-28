Ice dangers: Anglers warned about potential Lake Erie ice floes

By Catherine Ross

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WEWS) — As temperatures rise and winds pick up, rescue teams are issuing a warning about dangerous conditions on Lake Erie.

Anglers told News 5 that dozens of ice shelters near the Catawba Island State Park shoreline last week have since left the ice. About three shanties remained on Monday.

“We usually come up when we have ice on the lake. And we like to fish,” said Theodore Hiles.

Travis Workman added, “It’s a challenge. It’s a good time, you get the quads out there and it’s an all-around fun thing to do.”

The Ashland friends spent the weekend fishing on the lake and planned to stay for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, people who live locally said the accelerating winds were a clear sign to avoid the ice.

“40 years ago, I’d probably have been out there with them. But now I think I’m getting a little smarter in my old age,” laughed Mike Griffin, who owns a dockside repair shop in Marblehead.

On Monday, first responders and the National Weather Service both issued warnings about southwest winds creating a risk for ice floes.

“The ice is locked in right now with Catawba and Port Clinton. But if we get that southwest wind, that can break away and push out,” said Catawba Island Fire Captain Eric Schramm.

This week, the department is preparing for the potential rescue of stranded ice fishermen.

“Temperature and wind direction is ideal for an ice chunk to break off, so we’re just warning folks to be very careful today,” Schramm said.

One year ago, ice rescue teams were called to help 20 anglers stranded on a 6-inch thick ice floe.

Southwest winds pushed the large ice chunk more than a mile from the shoreline at Catawba Island State Park.

“Our point of reference where we put in from shore actually disappeared as we made our way around the peninsula of Catawba,” Schramm recalled.

Fishermen heading out on the lake Monday said they were staying aware of their surroundings.

“When the ice does crack and you’re walking out there and feel it – ‘kaboom’ – it’ll make you second guess wanting to go out any further,” Hiles said.

Locals said the shifting winds are a clear indication of the increased risks.

“There’s no safe ice, zero. You’re just taking a chance when you’re out there and that’s all there is to it,” Griffin said.

Rescue crews recommend using common sense, checking weather reports and consulting local bait shops, first responders and other anglers about current ice conditions.

“Lake Erie is well-known to be a quickly changing lake. [It’s the] same thing with ice. So it can be a matter of a couple of hours out there that the winds shift, change and our fishermen that are out there are just unaware of those changing conditions,” Schramm said.

The precarious conditions are ideal for training exercises. On Monday evening, the Catawba Island Fire Department planned to test their gear and brush up on tactics on Lake Erie.

