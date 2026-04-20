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Local Forecast

Breezes set to build as we eye slightly cooler temps ahead

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Published 3:07 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a predominantly calm and warm start to the workweek so far on Monday! Breezes look to build again this evening, all ahead of gustier conditions on tap for Tuesday.

Winds will be slightly elevated this evening, primarily around dinnertime and beyond. You may encounter a few stray gusts in the ballpark of 20-30 MPH, depending on where you are in the valley.

The winds really start to build as we look ahead towards Tuesday afternoon. Through the Banning Pass, gusts could reach as high as 50-60 MPH. A Wind Advisory will be in place Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for areas just outside of the valley. We're still likely to see gusts around 30-40 MPH at their peak during that time frame on the valley floor. Hold onto your hats!

Temperatures will be impacted by the passing low pressure system that's bringing the increased winds. Cooler air will make its way into the valley, dropping our highs to near-seasonal by Tuesday.

Further cooling continues on Wednesday as highs drop further into the low to mid 80s. Calmer and warmer conditions return late in the week, all ahead of another round of cooling and potential breezes for Stagecoach weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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