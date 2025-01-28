Man accused of using AI to impersonate Maryland principal arrested on child pornography charges

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore man accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate the former principal of Pikesville High School was arrested on federal child pornography and exploitation charges Monday, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Dazhon Darien, 32 was arrested during a court hearing Monday morning.

According to court documents, Darien used CashApp to pay a minor to send videos of himself between December 2023 and March 2024. A search of Darien’s phones and online accounts revealed child sex abuse material.

Documents also show that Darien received other child pornography files, including some that depicted young children.

He could face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

Principal framed with AI recording In Maryland, former high school athletic director Darien is charged with disturbing school operations, retaliating against a witness and stalking after he allegedly used AI to impersonate the school’s former principal, Eric Eiswert.

According to police, Darien used AI to generate a recording that impersonated Eiswert making comments about Black students and the Jewish community.

The recording went viral on social media and was later examined by a forensic analyst and university professor contracted by the FBI. They determined that the recording contained traces of AI-generated content with human editing used to add background noise.

Investigators believe Darien generated the recording in retaliation against Eiswert for launching an investigation into Darien’s potential mishandling of school funds.

Darien was scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday, Jan. 28, but it has since been postponed, The Baltimore Banner reported.

Eiswert files lawsuit In June 2024, Eiswert began a new role as principal of Sparrows Point Middle School.

In early January, he filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County Public Schools for removing him from his position as principal despite knowing that the recording was fabricated.

Eiswert’s lawsuit also accused Darien of conspiring with other BCPS employees to frame him.

According to an investigation by the Baltimore Banner, Darien used false resumes to apply for jobs at Baltimore County Public Schools.

A school system official told The Banner that all the hiring protocols were followed, including a background check, fingerprinting, transcript review, and reference check.

