Man proposes to longtime girlfriend after finding engagement ring in rubble of home destroyed by the Eaton Fire

By Luzdelia Caballero, Dean Fioresi

California (KCAL/KCBS) — An Altadena couple that lost everything to the Eaton Fire in early January found one bit of happiness amidst the rubble of their burned home last week.

When Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor returned to their neighborhood to search through the debris left behind by the devastating blaze that destroyed thousands of other homes, they knew what they were returning to.

“We already knew it looked like this, so we knew most things were gone,” said McShae.

He was out of town when the fire broke out, across country in Pennsylvania for his grandmother’s funeral. His then-girlfriend was still home with the pets, however.

When evacuation orders were issued she packed up with pets in tow, expecting to return home the next day.

“So I pack an overnight bag with my pajamas, my food for the evening, the dog and cat food, and the dog and the cat,” Raynor said. “And I’m like, alright, we’re going to my in-law’s house for the night and I’ll be back in the morning.”

Soon after that, their landlord called to tell them the home they lived in was gone.

“First thing I did was definitely, I broke down,” she said. “It solidified basically what I already knew.”

They were finally cleared to return to their neighborhood last week after the area was inspected by officials and deemed somewhat safe for temporary return.

“I came with the purpose of finding my great grandmother’s jewelry,” Raynor said. “Two rings. And my grandmother also left me a ring.”

She didn’t know that her now fiancé was also hoping to find a special piece of jewelry — the engagement ring he was saving until February when he was planning to propose to Raynor.

“I’d pick up a ring and it’d be a washer and I’m on my knees digging through stuff, brushing away ash and I pick up a little ring,” he recalled. “At the end of it was a diamond and the ring was all black and the diamond was shining.”

Next thing he knew, he turn to Raynor and popped the question he’d long been waiting to ask.

“She said yes, and we had a masked kiss and we just had a big hug,” he said.

“I have goggles on over my glasses and I start crying, fogging up, and I’m like, ‘Of course, yes!'” Raynor said.

While the way they got engaged was far from how either of them ever envisioned, they say that the moment is a beautiful symbol of the unwavering love they share and their continued commitment to overcome hardships together.

“You know, to go through something like this and then by the end, to end up engaged is incredible,” Raynor said.

McShae was also able to find his grandmother’s ring in the debris.

“I don’t know how, but we were meant to find them,” she said.

They hope that their story can help shine some positivity on their community during a time when it’s needed the most.

“The ring made it, so I think we can all make it if we all have some hope, gear up and do the work,” McShae said. “Literally a diamond in the rough.”

