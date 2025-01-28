Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

MFD rescues three teens stranded on rock in Iao Stream

<i>Dept. of Fire and Public Safety/KITV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The Maui Fire Department (MFD) rescued three teens that were reported to be stranded on a large rock in the middle of Iao Stream at Mokuhau Park on Sunday afternoon
Arif, Merieme
Dept. of Fire and Public Safety/KITV via CNN Newsource
The Maui Fire Department (MFD) rescued three teens that were reported to be stranded on a large rock in the middle of Iao Stream at Mokuhau Park on Sunday afternoon
By
Published 10:55 AM

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

    MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to and rescued three teens who were stranded on a rock in Iao Stream.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 2:54 p.m. it was reported that two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were stranded on a large rock island in the middle of Iao Stream with heavy water flow and rising water conditions due to rainfall.

MFD crews arrived and rescued the girls by airlifting them to a safety zone. No injuries were reported.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content