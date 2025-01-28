MFD rescues three teens stranded on rock in Iao Stream

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to and rescued three teens who were stranded on a rock in Iao Stream.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 2:54 p.m. it was reported that two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were stranded on a large rock island in the middle of Iao Stream with heavy water flow and rising water conditions due to rainfall.

MFD crews arrived and rescued the girls by airlifting them to a safety zone. No injuries were reported.

No other information has been provided at this time.

