More than 200 teachers, school staff learn life-saving CPR skills

By Alysia Burgio

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — According to the American Heart Association, nearly 436,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year.

If performed immediately, CPR can double, sometimes triple the chance of survival.

On Monday, more than 200 staff and educators within Detroit Public Schools Community District were taught this life-saving skill by first responders at the Detroit Fire Department.

“You may be at the grocery store, at the park and somebody collapses. You could be the difference between that person making it to Christmas or not,” Detroit Fire Training Captain Jeffrey Forbes said.

Forbes says throughout his career, he’s found this tool can be intimidating for some but stepping into action during an emergency is crucial.

“If somebody is in cardiac arrest, they’re clinically dead and you are covered by good Samaritan laws to do CPR. Get on the chest, start doing chest compressions and help save someone’s life and call 911,” Forbes stated.

On Monday, staff and educators from Detroit Public Schools were taught chest compressions and how to use an AED on not just adults, but students. A tool that hits home for John-Phillip Harrold.

“One time during a family event there was an accident and a young man got flown from the car and my fiance was able to step in and perform CPR until the medics got there and it just, ya know, 15 minutes and you could save a life,” said Harrold.

Harrold is the assistant principal at Emerson Elementary Middle School and says, as an administrator at a school of just under 600 students, teaching educators these important skills is a lesson worth learning.

“We have one school nurse that services the whole building so just having extra resources or extra people with the same training, I think it just increases your probability of being able to save a life,” Harrold stated.

If you’re interested in getting CPR certified, the Detroit Fire Department offers training seven days a week. You must sign up in advance.

