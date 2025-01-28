New bill could raise costs for Washington gun owners

By Mary Sherden

WASHINGTON (KXLY) — A newly proposed Washington bill is making gun owners wonder if they will be able to afford to keep their firearms.

House Bill 1504, if passed, would require gun owners to cover each firearm under a ‘firearm liability policy’ providing at least $25,000 per firearm.

The bill has already caught the attention of many gun owners across the state.

Jeremy Ball, owner of Sharp Shooting Range and Gun Shop in Spokane said the bill would unfairly target gun owners.

“Tying a financial responsibility to a constitutional right doesn’t make any sense, especially when we don’t even hold the same standard across multiple other facets of business and life within Washington state,” he said.

He said he is worried the bill could cause people to look for ways to cut corners and skip important safety protocols that ensure firearms end up only in the right hands.

“We want people to go through these processes. So, set the bar high, but don’t make it unachievable,” he said.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a vote in Olympia.

