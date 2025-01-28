Skip to Content
Pittsburgh International Airport airline contractor caught with loaded handgun, stripped of credentials

By Caitlyn Scott

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — An airline contractor has been stripped of their credentials after being found with a loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration on Monday, officers at the airport “intercepted a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber,” from the contractor at the TSA checkpoint.

Officials said this is the third firearm recovered by TSA this month.

Last year, the statement said, TSA officials intercepted 42 firearms at Pittsburgh International Airport’s checkpoint, the most any airport in the state has recovered.

TSA officials said the airline contractor’s airport credentials have been pulled and they are no longer working at the airport.

