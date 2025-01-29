Deputies rescue man from house fire

By Craig Stevens, Aaron Page

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were the first to respond to a fire that broke out at a home in Southwest Florida on Sunday.

Flames consumed the home near Fort Myers in just minutes, giving responding deputies only minutes to save the man trapped inside.

Body camera footage showcased the deputies’ heroic moments after one woman informed them a disabled and injured man was trapped inside a bedroom.

“How do I get to the bedroom from here?” said one deputy.

“It’s here, come here, hon!” said the woman.

With little time to act, one deputy crawled on her hands and knees inside, inching closer to the bedroom before the heat and heavy smoke became too much to handle.

Thinking quickly, she was forced to come up with another plan, and she smashed through a window on the floor level to make another entrance directly to the bedroom.

A deputy trainee joined the effort, rushing inside to help and finding the man trapped inside.

“Help me get through the window!” she said. “Get in there!”

The officers moved the man a safe distance away while the house behind them was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Paramedics responded and transported the man to the hospital.

The deputies were praised for their heroism, showing no hesitation to help someone in urgent need.

According to officials, the victim currently is still recovering in the hospital.

