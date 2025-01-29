Good Samaritan vessel rescues driver after box truck crashes, falls into Lake Pontchartrain

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A good Samaritan sprang into action Tuesday afternoon after a box truck fell over the Twin Span Bridge into Lake Pontchartrain.

Video shows the good Samaritan working to pull the driver onto his vessel.

According to New Orleans Police, around 2 p.m., the driver of a box truck was traveling in the far right lane of the Twin Span when he hit a flatbed truck from behind for unknown reasons.

The box truck then fell off of the bridge into the water.

The driver was able to escape the truck and was picked up by the good Samaritan vessel and taken to the shore.

According to the Coast Guard, the driver did not report any injuries but was still transported to a medical facility in St. Tammany. The driver of the flatbed was not injured.

New Orleans Police are still investigating this crash.

