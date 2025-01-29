Travelers from Colombia face long lines amid diplomatic tensions

By Chelsea Jones

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Long lines formed at Miami International Airport this week as travelers arriving from Colombia reported being stuck in a single line regardless of their citizenship status.

Cell phone video circulating online from Tuesday night shows a sea of people waiting in line.

On Wednesday, Johana Calvo described a similar experience. She told CBS News Miami that she has traveled between the two countries for 18 years.

“Today, they asked me a few more questions than before, even though I am an American citizen, but they are separating the lines. The Colombians are in a completely different line,” she said.

Carlos Olaya said the process didn’t take too long but agreed that things were different than usual.

“There were no priorities at all, even the crew had to wait in the same line. I would say the first 45 minutes to an hour was pretty stuck,” Olaya said.

The delays come amid rising diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Colombia. On Sunday, former President Donald Trump called for import tariffs and other penalties against Colombia after Colombian President Gustavo Petro denied entry to deported migrants. Colombia responded by imposing tariffs on U.S. goods.

“I love Trump, believe me, but what Petro did was really wrong,” Calvo said.

Petro initially cited concerns about the treatment of deported migrants, saying they were not criminals but human beings seeking work, progress, and a better life. However, within hours, he backed down and agreed to accept the returning migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement addressing the delays at Miami International Airport.

“CBP is tasked with protecting our Nation’s borders as well as enforcing numerous laws at our Nation’s ports of entry on behalf of a variety of other government agencies, including state and local law enforcement. All international travelers arriving in the United States, including all U.S. citizens, are subject to inspection and examination,” a CBP spokesperson said.

However, CBP did not specifically address why travelers from Colombia were being separated.

Meanwhile, videos have circulated on social media showing long lines at the Colombian Consulate in Coral Gables, but diplomats there insist operations are running normally.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.