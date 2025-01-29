Woman arrested after alleged botched attempt to get rid of meth in traffic stop

By Kaitlyn Hart

VICTOR (eastidahonews.com) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested in a traffic stop after deputies say she tried to get rid of a large amount of meth, some of which ended up near a young child in the backseat.

Selene Galvan Trejo is charged with felonies for delivery of a controlled substance; manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance when a child is present; destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence; injury to a child with a felony enhancement for it being her second or subsequent drug offense; and misdemeanors use or possession of drug paraphernalia and the unlawful transportation of an alcoholic beverage.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Dec. 21 around 7:20 p.m., a Teton County, Idaho, Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling near the intersection of Larkspur Avenue and Lupine Lane when he saw a westbound car with a broken driver’s side headlight traveling slowly, according to court documents.

The deputy pulled her over and identified Trejo with a 1-year-old in a forward-facing car seat in the back. Trejo “only rolled her window down about 2 inches,” according to police reports.

The deputy reportedly noticed a white crystalline substance on the driver’s seat and on the center console. There was also a bottle of tequila with a broken cap seal on the front passenger seat. The bottle “was not completely full,” the deputy said in his report.

Trejo allegedly said the methamphetamine was “just cigarette ashes.” The deputy wrote in the report that “cigarette ashes do not have a crystalline look.”

Trejo was asked to step out of the vehicle. When she did, the deputy reportedly noticed “a large amount of crystalline substance on the driver’s seat and on the floor on the left side of the driver’s seat.” There were also “large crystals on the seat and floor (the deputy) recognized as methamphetamine.”

When asked if Trejo had anything in the vehicle she wanted to admit to, she first said no, then reportedly said she’d been stopped by another deputy days before, where they’d found meth paraphernalia in the car.

Trejo’s “hands were shaking, and she was avoiding eye contact,” according to the deputy.

During a search of the car, Trejo said there “might be a straw in the trunk that was not hers.” The substances tested positive as meth.

Police reports say the meth had “blown back to the rear seat area as well and was on the floor area behind the driver’s seat and on the rear seat area clear to the area the baby had been sitting in (the) car seat.”

“The possibility of the methamphetamine blowing onto the baby could lead to death or great bodily harm to the child by overdose,” the deputy said in his report.

Trejo later admitted it was methamphetamine. She allegedly said it had been in a bag and was trying to move it. When asked where the bag was, Trejo reportedly did not answer.

After handcuffing Trejo, the deputy noticed a “large amount of a crystalline substance” about 10 feet behind the vehicle on the ground on the rear driver’s side. It was “the size of a softball in diameter,” and there were crystals farther behind and in front of the pile.

Police believe Trejo “tore the bag open and tossed it out the window as she turned into the parking area to stop.” The deputy also found a plastic bag with a knot tied in it and suspected methamphetamine residue on it.

The total weight of the methamphetamine gathered at the scene was around 9.1 grams.

In the trunk, the deputy found a white case containing black and blue latex gloves and small baggies that are commonly used to package controlled substances, according to court documents.

The deputy also noticed that Trejo had two cell phones, which police reports say is “common in controlled substance delivery.”

Trejo was taken to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail. A friend picked up her child.

A detective looked through Trejo’s phone and found “communications between (Trejo) and a female about (Trejo) delivering her two eight-balls of methamphetamine” earlier that day.

Trejo allegedly admitted that she was going to deliver the methamphetamine to a woman.

She is expected to appear for a jury trial on April 2. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

Though Trejo has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

