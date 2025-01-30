‘Almost ended tragically for us’: Video shows girl nearly get hit by school bus

By Erica Finke

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WISN) — A parent’s worst nightmare unfolded before Olivia Birch’s eyes Monday during school drop-off.

Her daughter, June, is seen on their family’s security camera video around 4 p.m. getting off the school bus near Bartlett Drive and Duchess Drive. As June moves in front of the bus, the driver starts pulling forward.

“I saw the movement of the bus, and I was just in shock, and I started screaming and flailing my arms,” Olivia said. “By the grace of God, our little girl reacted so quickly, and she reacted properly and moved out of the way.”

Olivia’s husband, Anthony Birch, was working from home when he heard the commotion and rushed outside. While Olivia consoled June, Birch confronted who they said was a substitute bus driver.

“I don’t remember what interaction it was, but I shared that it was serious and that this was a serious mistake that almost ended tragically for us,” Anthony said.

June was seen on the video shaken and crying in her mother’s arms, but she wasn’t hurt.

“This happened to us, and we are beyond grateful and thankful that we can stand here today and have this conversation and have it be an ‘almost’ and not an ‘it happened,'” Olivia said.

The Birch’s quickly got in touch with bus company, GO Riteway, and Oconomowoc Area School District; Anthony said they’ve been “handling this seriously.”

The family is hoping to reevaluate current policies and procedures for bus routes while raising awareness about bus safety.

“You assume that when you’re putting your kid on the bus that they’re going to get on and off safe. Don’t assume that. See something, say something. Please pay attention,” Anthony said. “I’m going to continue to work within our district and our community to make sure that we’ve figured out everything we can, either new processes or beefing up of current processes, to make sure that this doesn’t happen.”

12 News reached out to GO Riteway Wednesday night, but a spokesperson wasn’t available for comment until Thursday.

A spokesperson with Oconomowoc Area School District sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and have been working closely with the family and bus company since the day the incident occurred. The bus company has shared the steps they’re taking as a result of the incident, and we will continue to work with our bus company to ensure safe transportation of our students, to and from school. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate the family reaching out to us right away so we can navigate the situation in partnership with them and the bus company.”

