Carencro High student in critical condition after getting ejected from truck that flipped on I-49

By KADN Staff

CARENCRO, La. (KADN) — Carencro police said a 17-year-old Carencro High School student is fighting for her life after crashing a pickup truck on I-49.

It happened on I-49 North just north of Gloria Switch Road on Tuesday, January 28.

Investigators added the girl lost control and the truck flipped several times.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson told News 15 the girl was evidently not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The single-vehicle wreck shut down I-49 North for a time as law enforcement cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

