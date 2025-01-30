Lighthouse north of Boston offers dinner at the top and an incredible view

By Chris Tanaka

NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts (WBZ) — In Newburyport, Massachusetts the local lighthouse isn’t on the shore or on some remote cliff or island.

The Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, about an hour north of Boston, is actually downtown, at 61 ½ Water Street.

“This goes back to 1873, in downtown Newburyport. It’s a range light, which is a little bit different than your normal lighthouse,” said Jay Hyland. He’s the president of The Lighthouse Preservation Society, which owns and maintains this one.

What is a range lighthouse?

He told WBZ-TV range lighthouses work in pairs, with a taller one and a shorter one. When aligned, the two lights help sailors and anyone at sea navigate tricky waters. It’s also why the lighthouses are on shore.

It’s expensive to maintain an abandoned lighthouse tower, but the society has found an ingenious way to raise money.

Pick a Newburyport restaurant

They’ve partnered with six local restaurants to create an unforgettable dining experience. The lantern room has been remodeled and can comfortably seat a party of four, but more intimately, a party of two.

“It tends to be a place for special occasions. It’s really famous for wedding proposals,” Hyland said.

The experience begins with the cottage-cute front door on Water Street. Guests then climb 55 stairs to reach the lantern room. Hyland recommends women not wear high heels, especially considering the ladder climb at the end of the ascension.

How much for a reservation?

It’s $350 to reserve the space for two or $700 for four. That’s not cheap, but you get four-and-a-half hour blocks for breakfast and lunch, and five-and-a-half hours for dinner.

“It’s just an awesome view. You get great food and all that privacy” Hyland told WBZ.

To top it off, you can go out on the catwalk, where the views are simply magnificent.

To learn more and to book a reservation, visit: lighthousepreservation.org/reservations

