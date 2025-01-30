Pastor urges the community to lean on each other after tragic plane crash

By Olivia Acree

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — It’s been a scary and emotional night for those who saw the plane crash or the aftermath in Washington DC.

As the night has gone on, fear has turned into mourning, and support is pouring in for those involved.

A Wichita pastor shared an emotional message Thursday morning. He says we need to lean on each other during this tragic time.

“All of us are going to know people who know people. So it’s a great time to double down on caring for each other, upholding each other, holding hands, maybe a little more than we used to. And continuing to pray and depend on the lord in this time,” said Rev. Dr. Ben Staley, A Wichita pastor.

People that were at DCA waiting for their loved ones have spoken about the tragedy, saying all they can do is pray.

“I’m just praying that somebody’s pulling her out of the river right now as we speak. That’s all I can pray for,” said Hamaad Raza, whose wife is said to be on the plane that collided.

One man lives near the site of the crash and shared what he saw immediately after it happened.

“I heard two bombs, it’s not like any bombs I’ve heard before,” said Abadi Ismail, a witness to plane crash. Something I’ve never heard in my life, and they were like seconds apart. Immediately I looked out the window and there was some smoke

As we learn more about the status of those that were on board, there’s no doubt that more people will be touched by this.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.