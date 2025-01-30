Rising bird flu cases force changes on Massachusetts farms

By Laura Haefeli

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — As the bird flu continues to spread in the U.S., Massachusetts farmers must protect their flocks. But due to the recent rise in the disease, growing and raising their own food on property is a tradition that may have to be put on hold.

“Whole point of how we grow animals here is to give them a good quality of life. They are free to roam as much as possible. We don’t really want to restrict our animals,” said farmer Peter Lowy.

Cases are spiking this year

He may have no choice. The virus first appeared in the U.S. In 2021, but state officials said cases have spiked this year.

“Surveillance testing of individual dead birds indicates the virus is widespread,” said state ornithologist Andrew Vitz.

Nationwide, millions of birds and nearly 1,000 herds of dairy cows have been infected.

“We’re all preparing in the event that those mutations happen. Our public health advice is for people and pets to stay way from sick and dead animals,” said state epidemiologist and veterinarian with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Dr. Catherine Brown.

Since the start of the outbreak, 67 people have tested positive, and one has died. Massachusetts hasn’t reported any human cases but flocks of geese in Plymouth have died, and experts fear it could worsen.

Threat to farmers’ livelihoods

For farmers, like Lowy, the outbreak threatens their livelihoods

“People come weekly to pick up eggs and they pick up eggs they pick up other things,” said Lowy.

Farmers are looking to take the necessary precautions to protect the health of their flocks.

“It’s extremely worrisome that that could be interrupted this year we can only do so much to make sure our chickens don’t have access to standing bodies of water,” said Lowy.

Health officials warn that humans pets, especially cats, should avoid wildlife and anyone who sees dead animals should report them immediately.

The good news? Cases are declining in Ontario, Canada, a hopeful sign as warmer weather approaches.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.