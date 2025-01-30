Severely emaciated dog found abandoned, prompting investigation



By Madeline Bartos, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A boxer was found severely emaciated wandering down the middle of the road in Armstrong County, an animal shelter said.

Orphans of the Storm said the 6-year-old boxer, now named Journey, was found in Shelocta. She has the lowest possible body condition score and weighs about half of what she should, the shelter says. An average female adult boxer weighs between 55 and 65 pounds, but Journey only weighs 35.

The no-kill shelter in Rayburn Township is now caring for Journey. As of Tuesday night, she was in the hospital, being treated for emaciation, dehydration, parasites, fleas, Lyme disease and a swollen leg.

Dr. Alexandra Burton at the Butler Veterinary Associates and Emergency Center said Journey was one of the worst cases she’s ever seen.

“She was in very, very critical condition,” Burton said.

On top of it all, Burton says Journey is blind and was likely running around in last week’s sub-zero temperatures trying to find something to eat. She says Journey didn’t end up in such bad shape overnight.

“I would say months and months to have no nutrition to get to the state that she is in,” Burton said.

A humane officer who represents Orphans of the Storm reached out to animal shelters and dog wardens, but it appears no one is looking for Journey.

“There was no one looking for this dog and there was no one in the area meeting that description being registered,” said Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is asking the public for help identifying whoever is responsible for the dog’s condition.

“I would say it’s very likely that this person is going to be facing some pretty severe charges of neglect and cruelty to animals,” O’Donnell said.

As the search for whoever is responsible continues, the team taking care of her says when it comes to Journey’s long-term health, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Dogs are really resilient animals, right? They’ll go through anything to survive,” Burton said.

“She’s making great improvements and she’s doing very well,” Burton added.

Up next for Journey is a journey to her foster home before adoption.

Anyone with information about Journey is asked to contact O’Donnell online. Orphans of the Storm is accepting donations to help with Journey’s medical bills.

