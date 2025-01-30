Utah County Jail officer charged with having sexual relations with 2 former inmates

By Pat Reavy

Click here for updates on this story

SPANISH FORK (KSL) — A corrections officer with the Utah County Jail was charged Wednesday with having illegal sexual relations with two women he met while they were incarcerated.

Timothy Daniel Keeton, 40, of Provo, is charged in 4th District Court with three counts of custodial sexual relations, two third-degree felonies and a class A misdemeanor. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Keeton was fired during an internal affairs portion of the investigation.

Keeton met one woman in 2023 while employed as a corrections officer at the jail. He gave the woman his contact information, and then met up with her “on a few occasions” after she had been released to a sober living program and was on probation, according to charging documents.

In 2024, Keeton did the same thing with a second inmate who was placed on probation after being released from the Utah County Jail, the charges allege. That woman said she had sex with Keeton two weeks after being released.

Under Utah law, a law enforcer cannot have sexual relations with a person who is arrested, incarcerated, or who is “under correctional supervision, such as at a work release facility or as a parolee or probationer” or who is being housed at the Utah State Hospital or other medical facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.