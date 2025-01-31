“Black Lives Matter” posters will stay up in schools, at least for now

By Jason Rantala

LAKEVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — The superintendent of Lakeville schools announced Wednesday that inclusive posters with the message “Black Lives Matter” will remain in place for the time being, until a future poster series is ready.

This comes despite the fact the school board voted 4-to-3 to remove the posters on Tuesday night.

For 45 years, Jill Lawrence has been a fixture in Lakeville.

“We moved out here to raise our family in a small town. There were 11,000 people, and now, I know it’s in excess of 70,000,” said Lawrence.

Throughout all that time, Lawrence said the four-year-long debate over the district’s inclusive poster series, specifically regarding the messaging that “Black Lives Matter,” has stood out.

“In my opinion, I haven’t seen anything as contentious as this,” said Lawrence. “That is as silly as this.”

Those against the signs who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said that the “Black Lives Matter” signs were created with the intent to cause division and that public schools should not be promoting a political organization or movement.

“I think that saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ has made some people feel less than, but what they don’t understand is that Black people have always been made to feel less than,” said Lawrence.

In a letter to parents Wednesday morning, Lakeville Superintendent Michael Baumann wrote that “…it is clear there is a deep need for our students to know that we all belong…” Baumann promised a new, “refined” poster series, one that “…both promotes inclusivity and academic excellence.”

“I actually was very pleased with the communication. The fact that we can keep the posters up for right now, until it’s actually fully decided,” said Carrie Popp, president of the Education Minnesota Lakeville union.

Despite the divisiveness displayed in public meetings, Popp said it has had no impact on the student learning environment.

“We want to include everyone and we want marginalized groups to see that they’re recognized in our schools,” said Popp.

Lawrence said she wishes the school board would focus less on signage, and more on supporting its students and teachers.

“We need to come together as a community, because divided we will fail,” said Lawrence.

The issue is set to be resolved in federal court on Feb. 10.

