Damaged roofs, downed power lines and power outages among storm impacts to Kaua’i

By Malika Dudley

Click here for updates on this story

KALAHEO, Kaua’i (KITV) — Gusts have been up and down throughout the day in Kalaheo on the island of Kaua’i. At 1:20 a.m. there was noticeable visible shift in wind strength. Around that same time, high winds damaged the roof of an Aloha Air Cargo building at the Lihu’e Airport.

Strong winds led to power outages as well. Thousands of customers were impacted.

Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency Executive Officer Solomon Kanoho explained how crews were dealing with the storm damage:

“The wind has been especially problematic for our crews. Our dispatch center has been receiving numerous calls for wind damage that has been affecting power lines, poles, and roadways. In some areas, as soon as they restore power, the power will go out again. Crews are actively trying to restore the power.”

In Wainiha and Ha’ena, residents will be without power until at least Friday morning as transmission towers there must be accessed by helicopter when conditions are safe.

These outages have also led to water conservation measures for Hanalei, Wainiha and Ha’ena until further notice. Customers are asked to limit water use to essential needs only.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.