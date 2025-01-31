OSDE investigating ‘multiple reports of abuse’ at Okmulgee High School

By Samson Tamijani, Jennifer Maupin

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KJRH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating Okmulgee High School after receiving multiple allegations of abuse.

OSDE said the complaints were received via the department’s reporting system.

“I am deeply troubled by the allegations that have surfaced at Okmulgee High School,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “OSDE is meticulously reviewing multiple allegations that were simultaneously received through our Awareity system, and we will take immediate action to ensure that our students are protected. The safety of Oklahoma Students is our top priority. Ensuring public schools and their employees have the resources they need to protect students and are trained in how to report and manage allegations of any kind, is our priority. Any failure to report misconduct immediately will not be tolerated.” State Superintendent Ryan Walters also tweeted the allegations include “teacher misconduct, financial impropriety, and a lack of appropriate disciplinary action.”

Okmulgee Public Schools’ school board narrowly voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Clay Vinyard on Jan. 30.

So many people – mostly teachers supporting Vinyard – filled the usual school board meeting room on 8th Street that the district abruptly moved the meeting across town to Dunbar Elementary School’s cafeteria just ten minutes before its scheduled start time.

Vinyard said his decision to resign came from “irreconcilable differences” with the board and its president, Leroy Parker.

“I think mainly it was a difference in philosophy and administration,” Vinyard said to local media members after the meeting. “I don’t want to get too far into it because it doesn’t matter at this point. But I am thankful that they allowed me to be part of their team.”

However, the former Thomas Edison High School principal told 2 News his resignation has nothing to do with the allegations that led to the state’s investigating of the district.

“I do believe that anything that was reported from this year has been handled correctly (by the district),” Vinyard added. “I met with the lead investigator this morning. I truly believe that during my administration we handled everything correctly. There were some improprieties that I found from the previous year, and that is what has been reported.”

When asked for details by 2 News, the superintendent said one piece of allegations had to do with “a personnel matter,” and the other piece was discovered in “recent weeks” and will be followed up on with his full cooperation with the OSDE.

After an executive session to discuss accepting the resignation lasted about an hour and 45 minutes, two board members – including Parker – voted to accept. Two voted to abstain. The tie-breaking vote came from Heather Kimbley, who paused for a few moments then tearfully voted, “Aye.” Supporters of Vinyard let out a visible groan and immediately walked out of the cafeteria in response. A couple of people booed the board for its decision.

The board later confirmed Assistant Superintendent LuVona Copeland to assume the role of Interim Superintendent effective immediately.

Vinyard said he will stay on “administrative leave” until his resignation takes effect on June 30.

