Pet food company owner worries Trump tariffs could put his business at risk

By Gabriela Vidal

Click here for updates on this story

WINDSOR, Colorado (KCNC) — Selling high-quality pet food has become an identity for Windsor resident Jeremy Petersen, but with the new tariffs taking effect Tuesday, he’s concerned about the rising cost of business.

“We’ve always been a country that supports small business no matter where you get your product,” said Petersen.

Petersen started Identity Pet Nutrition in 2018, a Colorado based company that manufactures its products in Canada and sells them in stores across the U.S., including stores like Mouthfuls on Tennyson Street.

“In Canada, we’re able to get product from small local farmers, product that is hormone and antibiotic free, GMO free, and even Glyphosate safe, more commonly known as the weed killer Roundup, free. Here in the U.S., those standards don’t exist,” said Petersen.

However, with the Trump Administration’s move to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, Petersen worries his business could be at risk.

“The costs of these tariffs are paid for businesses like us and we don’t have the ability as a small business to take a loss there, we have to pass it on to our consumer,” said Petersen. “That’s going to result in some cases doubling the prices of products.”

It’s not just small businesses like Identity Pet Nutrition that could be negatively impacted by these tariffs, but any consumer who may also purchase pet food. In Mouthfuls alone, there are at least a dozen brands that are Canadian based.

“All our products are going to be impacted in some way. A lot of the foods you see in this store, their bags are made in Canada at one of the leading manufacturers,” said Petersen. “There’s probably something in all these brands that come from Canada.”

Not only is he concerned consumers won’t be able to keep up with the prices, but he also worries that countries who’ve been issued these tariffs will pull back from working with companies like his.

“I love pets. I’m trying to produce the best product I can and for the American public, and just put food on the table for my family,” said Petersen.

The business owner hopes other small businesses can rally together to reach out to the Trump Administration and get them to consider a different solution to improving trade that doesn’t involve these tariffs.

“I’m a fighter, I’m going to keep fighting,” said Petersen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.