Traveler mourns Charlotte-based flight attendant after DC plane crash tragedy

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — As more information is being released about the victims of the Potomac plane crash, travelers are remembering Charlotte-based flight attendant Ian Epstein.

Sandra Bilbray of south Asheville and her family recently returned from a trip to Phoenix.

“He turned the plane into [a] community in a matter of minutes,” said Bilbray.

Along the way on Bilbray’s journey, Epstein made a memorable impression on a quick flight from Asheville to Charlotte.

“He’s this tall, big guy with a deep voice and he just starts telling the whole plane jokes and getting everyone laughing,” said Bilbray.

“He talked to one of my daughters sitting next to me and said, ‘Do you want cookies or more cookies?'” said Bilbray.

Bilbray told News 13 that when she heard about the crash in DC, she couldn’t believe it when she saw Epstein’s face on TV as one of the victims.

“It’s hard to believe that someone with his personality could just be gone,” said Bilbray.

Ian Epstein was 53 years old. He lived in Charlotte. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“I feel like he’s someone that we all want to strive to be like. He knows how to love life, love people, and love what he does and isn’t that all that we want in life is to be like him?” said Bilbray.

