74-year-old man stabbed to death; Suspect arrested

By Sam Schmitz

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 37-year-old man was arrested in West Allis after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death on Feb. 2 near 31st and State streets in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. WISN 12 News arrived at the scene before 3:30 p.m. At that time, police could still be seen going door to door before they found the victim.

Around that same time, West Allis police arrested the 37-year-old man near 61st Street and Lincoln Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police said they were tipped off by the West Allis Police Department for a welfare check near 31st and State streets. Milwaukee police said the 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene once they found him around 4 p.m.

Milwaukee police said they are not looking for anyone else and don’t think there’s any danger to the public.

Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges for the 37-year-old.

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.

