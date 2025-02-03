Black History Month: Looking Through the Lens for a Better Life

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

February 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Life often resembles an intricate puzzle—each piece uniquely shaped yet seemingly disjointed until the picture begins to emerge. Our parents’ dreams, coupled with life’s experiences, serve as the master hands aligning the pieces, even when the design remains unclear to us. Over time, those scattered pieces form a beautiful, cohesive masterpiece.

In 1912, life for African Americans was a vastly different landscape. Segregated schools and grueling farm work shaped the days of many, including Gordon Parks, who faced profound struggles. But curiosity stirred his soul when he saw photos of migrant workers, igniting a passion that would redefine his journey. Parks evolved into a renowned photographer, filmmaker, composer, poet, and author. His mission? To illuminate “the common search for a better life and a better world.” His legacy laid the foundation for generations of creatives, inspiring modern artists like Jamaal Lathan to chart their own paths.

A Life in Pieces—Until the Picture Becomes Clear

Lathan, like Parks, began life trying to make sense of the seemingly chaotic pieces. Surrounded by music from an early age, he mastered the drums and learned to read and write music by his teenage years. But even with such talent, his purpose felt scattered.

“You know how God gives you a lot of gifts, and it doesn’t really make sense at first?” Lathan reflects. “I didn’t want to be all over the place, so I focused on excelling at one thing before moving forward to the next.”

Over time, the pieces of his life began to fit. As a photographer, poet, and songwriter, Lathan discovered that his creativity was more than a passion—it was a form of healing.

“As a Black man, I felt I didn’t have an outlet to talk about my emotions,” Lathan says. “Men are often raised to keep things inside. My art became my therapy.”

Beyond the Camera: A Mission to Heal and Inspire

With his newfound clarity, Lathan expanded his purpose beyond personal healing. Becoming a certified Christian counselor, he began working with youth through school photography and community outreach. Aldine ISD honored him as a community advocate for his tireless efforts.

But he didn’t stop there. Lathan is now taking his work a step further with his nonprofit organization, Empowering Lives With a Purpose. This initiative identifies and fulfills the needs of families in local school districts, from providing food to helping students prepare for college.

“If I can help, I will,” he says.

Even with his deep community involvement, Lathan remains devoted to his creative roots. He has collaborated with Gospel artist Nikki Ross and former Geto Boys member Big Mike and is set to release a personal collection of poetry, My Soul Cries Out: The Struggles of a Black Man.

Faith, Vision, and the Journey Ahead

Reflecting on his journey, Lathan marvels at the seemingly random pieces that led him to his calling.

“You know, God’s got jokes,” he laughs. “While I’m trying to figure it out, He’s already worked it out. I’ve learned to let Him lead me.”

Through faith, determination, and courage, Lathan continues to build a life of purpose—a living testament to the idea that dreams are achievable for those willing to believe and work for them.

Explore the Lens of Jamaal Lathan

Houston Style Magazine readers, want to know how you can look into the lens of Jamaal Lathan? Explore his website at jamaaldlathanphotography.com and follow his journey on Instagram at @Untouchablegent.

