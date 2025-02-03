Blue Man Group performs final shows in NYC, ending historic 34-year residency

By Kemberly Richardson

NEW YORK (WABC) — It is the beginning of the end for something that started as an out-of-the-box idea in the East Village in 1991. Eyewitness News has an exclusive look at Blue Man Group as the trio of curious, cobalt performers took the stage for the last time at the Astor Place Theater.

“The roots of this show, the heart of the character and show all stems from New York,” said Blue Man Group’s Bhurin Sead.

New York is where Sead has performed thousands of shows in a production that literally breaks the so-called fourth wall.

“When I’m on stage and I see you in the house I really want to connect with you – people are impacted by that,” Sead added.

With productions in Las Vegas, Berlin and soon Orlando, there are actually 80 blue men. In 2007, Sead, who studied biology in college, went out on a limb and auditioned for the show – during which he got his first taste of the signature blue.

“It’s uncomfortable, the makeup and bald cap was overwhelming, but it was so much fun being in a room with directors, they do a wonderful job of setting a place where you can play,” he says.

In March of 2008, he officially became a Blue Man and permanently joined the cast in New York City seven years later.

“Everyone has an immediate connection to this place, they feel vulnerable enough to let parts of them out that they wouldn’t do elsewhere,” Sead added.

Cirque du Soleil took over the show in 2017 and says after reevaluating its current standings, made the very difficult decision to close the show – gone but definitely not forgotten.

“I do believe whatever light and spark that people have from here, they will carry it with them forever,” Sead says.

