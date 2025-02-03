Department of Homeland Security conducts bomb sweeps at Superdome

By Jasmine Franklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Department of Homeland Security says it is conducting bomb sniffing sweeps across the Ceasar’s Superdome to keep fans and residents safe during Super Bowl 59.

“Most importantly, unlike the football players, their game starts on Sunday; our game starts today,” said Corey Perkins, the K-9 director at Harry Reid International Airport.

The Department of Homeland Security leaders say this is just one of several safety measures implemented across the city.

“Our goal at Homeland Security investigations is to ensure that everyone that is visiting and that’s from here for the game feels safe and is safe,” said Britney Theriot, a special agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

One hundred and twenty K-9 dogs will reach inside and around the Superdome Saturday night.

With safety measures in place, fans say they are ready for the big game.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who wins, and I just want to see some celebrities,” Greci McCoy said.

The light show at the Caesar’s Superdome began Saturday night, with bright lights shooting into the sky, showing the world that New Orleans is the place to be.

“I think it’s good because people from out of town can come and see that they have good people here,” Jesty’Ce Cowart said.

NFL leaders say the light show over the Superdome will continue each night until game day.

