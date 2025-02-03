Girl Scouts on different coasts support each other during natural disasters

By Robert Boyd

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — You could say the Girl Scout sisterhood has never been stronger than this past year.

During Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida received hundreds of letters from all over the country in support, and now they are writing letters of love and support to their fellow Girl Scouts living in California.

“Our four camps were closed down due to the damage, and it is devastating to see a boat house you love, a craft house you love, trails that you climbed, just devastated,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

“It was just devastating to see some of my favorite spots just blown away,” said 15-year-old Molly.

However, it was at the darkest of times that the Girl Scout spirit shined the brightest. Hundreds of cards filled with messages of love and support came pouring in from Girl Scouts across the country, including Los Angeles.

“It shows that Girl Scouts care about each other no matter what, and it definitely builds a strong sisterhood,” said Molly.

All the camps eventually reopened in the beginning of January, ironically, the same week the wildfires started sweeping across LA.

“We noticed that they were going through similar things like us,” said Molly. “Even though it was fire verses water and so we wanted to give back.”

The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida wasted no time grabbing paper, markers and crayons.

Some of the cards read: “We are thinking of you, stay safe,” “We are sending love and to stay strong, Girl Scouts,” and “Hope you get your homes back.”

King said it’s moments like these that embody their new State of the Florida Girl Report.

“What we found was that we have a lot of girls who are in high need in terms of social and emotional support, they feel isolated, they feel lonely,” said King. “Where does Girl Scouts come into play? Being connecting to other people in a positive, non-competitive environment.”

The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida is even collecting uniforms to send to those girls who may have lost theirs in the fires.

“Every girl scout needs a vest,” said one young scout named Scarlet.

These Girl Scouts hope, as cookie season begins this week, it’s a powerful reminder to everyone out there that they are working hard year-round to make the world a better place.

“It’s very rewarding and definitely empowers you knowing that you can make such a difference,” said Molly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.