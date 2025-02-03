Harrisburg fire chief says rowhome was being used as illegal boarding house

By Taylor Hess

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — One of the rowhomes damaged in a fire Sunday night in Harrisburg was being used illegally for boarders, according to Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

The fire started just before 9 p.m. on the second floor of a home on South 14th Street. It quickly spread to another rowhome.

Enterline said because one of the units was being used illegally, it made fighting the fire more challenging. Many rooms were blocked off by doors or additional walls. He also said there were people living in the basement.

“It is unfortunate. It is one of those things we see fairly often here in the city,” Enterline said.

Enterline also said one of the homes did not have a working smoke detector. The damage could have been much worse if the fire had happened in the middle of the night.

The Red Cross is assisting 25 people, which includes four children.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

Both homes will need a full rehab. Enterline said he would work with the city codes department to assist. Both homes have been condemned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

