Man dies after falling into container at truck wash

Published 10:24 AM

By Matthew Keck

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man died after falling into a container at a business in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

MetroSafe said the call came in around 2:08 p.m. Louisville Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to 1320 E Main Street, the Louisville Trailer Wash.

Louisville Fire officials said a man fell into a container at the business and hit his head.

A rescuer was lowered into the container at 2:39 p.m., and he was successfully removed at 2:52 p.m.

Officials said the man was administered CPR and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Louisville Metro Police Department said the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation.

