New tariffs have restaurants and drivers in Boston preparing for financial impact

By Logan Hall, Penny Kmitt

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — New tariffs set on Canada and China by President Donald Trump’s administration could mean higher prices at the grocery store and the gas pump in Massachusetts.

The president’s tariffs on goods from Mexico were put on hold for a month Monday, as Mexico increases border security.

Restaurant prices could go up Beacon Hill restaurant Taco Azul relies on Mexico for produce and drinks like avocados, limes and tequila.

With a 25% tariff possible on imports from Mexico, Taco Azul is preparing for prices to go up. Operating partner and COO Matt Nehrenz said that at the moment, the restaurant will be covering any rise in costs, not letting the tariffs impact their guests. But it’s a short-term solution.

“We’ll do whatever we can to keep our prices down. At some point, if there are blanket tariffs are implemented or inflation impacts those ingredients, we may have to look at raising prices,” Nehrenz told WBZ-TV. “For many to be accessible, approachable and really affordable and so we’ll do everything we can to absorb that internally before we pass that on to the guest.”

The president justified the tariffs saying they are in place because of illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking and trade imbalances.

“In restaurants we’re used to it, we deal with commodities all the time and so price fluctuations are nothing new for us. I think restaurants, in general, are very resilient businesses. And so we’re always going to find a way, we’re going to be creative and do our very best,” said Nehrenz.

The tariffs are expected to impact a number of goods such as produce, electronics and gas.

Preparing for higher gas prices Drivers in Boston are gearing up for higher gas prices as a result of the tariffs. Some drivers are prepared to pay a little more at the pump.

Griffin Cook is a Lyft driver who spends $30 per day on gas. He says he supports the tariffs and hopes it gets a better trade deal for the country in the long run.

“I support Trump, I’m going to go for it,” said Cook.

Nehrenz explains that this is going to be a difficult time for businesses, but he believes the restaurant industry is resilient and will get by.

