Residents frustrated with recurring mail theft

SACRAMENTO (KOVR/KMAX) — Recurring mail theft in the Natomas area of Sacramento has residents frustrated, suspecting thieves have access to a master key.

In Natomas Park, mail cluster boxes have a letter taped to the side with tips on how to avoid being a victim of mail theft. But neighbors say it isn’t doing much and they want the city to take action.

“First they were prying them open, but now it seems like they have a key,” concerned neighbor Jim Glaves said.

Residents in Natomas Park and surrounding neighborhoods say they’ve noticed an increase in mail theft over the last two years and feel it’s just getting worse.

“Our personal properties being taken from us, and it seems like we have no recourse. There’s nothing for us to do. Our hands are tied behind our backs. It’s a continuing frustration and it continues to grow,” said DeLondon Harrison, another concerned neighbor.

The most recent theft happened Thursday, and resident Tina Yepez said she has Ring camera footage showing what appears to be an alleged thief stealing mail within 35 minutes of it being delivered.

“I’m sure a lot of people have had their W-2s already stolen, their tax information. That’s the scary part about it,” Yepez said.

“we have cars that are coming in here that we see with license plates stealing our mail. We all file police reports and nothing is done and this is a thing that keeps occurring,” said neighbor bill bradley.

Neighbors like Bill Bradley say they’ve filed police reports and reported mail thefts to the HOA and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) but they don’t feel heard.

USPS is the lead investigator when it comes to mail theft. They said they are aware of theft in the area and call it a year-round issue.

“We’re annoyed that we’re getting hit two, three, four, five times all over,” Bradley said. “There’s 4,000 homes in Natomas Park and we’re getting hit over and over again and nothing is actually being done.”

When the closest house to the mailbox hears the mail being delivered, it’s become the norm to alert the rest of the neighbors.

“They actually email or text my wife and say, ‘Hey, the mail is delivered.’ they run out, and my wife runs out and gets the mail. She’s afraid. It is a race against time,” Glaves said.

Make this box tougher to get into. Put an alarm on the box. Install cameras. Anything more than what they’re doing right now,” Harrison said.

We reached out to the Natomas HOA but haven’t heard back. USPS said in an email they encourage residents to share any videos or info with law enforcement to aid in the investigation.

Sacramento police shared tips to avoid becoming a victim of mail theft including checking your mail daily and holding your mail at the post office if you plan to go out of town.

