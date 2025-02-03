Stolen truck from Eugene runs into pizza restaurant in Pleasant Hill, owner still searching for vehicle

By Noah Chavez

LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KEZI) — The hunt is on for a stolen work truck from Eugene that is believed to have a firearm inside. That car would later be used in an alleged attempted robbery at Gatehouse Pizza in Pleasant Hill.

Christopher Lindsay is the co-owner of Two Rivers Mobile Wash in Eugene. Early Wednesday morning, Lindsay said he was going to drive his company truck, only to find it was stolen. Lindsay added that his father had left the house at 4 a.m. and he said that was around the time the truck went missing.

“I said ‘where’s the truck?’ I went to go to the dump and said ‘Where’s the truck?’ and he’s like ‘I thought you had a job,'” Lindsay said. “‘It wasn’t there when I left for work.'”

The truck, fortunately, was not filled with the company’s expensive pressure washing equipment. However, inside was Lindsay’s personal handgun. He said that was his biggest concern.

“The truck was mostly empty luckily it had a lot of our personal protection gear that we use for when we do chemical washing,” Lindsay said. “Next thing, I’m calling EPD because there’s probably a loaded firearm in it, and you guys might want to find this guy.”

After a few days of searching with no luck, a major clue was found when on Saturday morning, the truck was caught on security camera in Pleasant Hill. The truck was seen backing into Gatehouse Pizza before eventually driving away. Aaron Simmons is the owner of Gatehouse Pizza and said the truck ran directly into the side of the restaurant that had the ATM.

“It hit this wall and shifted this whole wall over and hit the support beam and buckled some of our ceiling supports right here,” said Simmons.

Simmons added that he expects the damage to be upwards of $10,000. Although a steep price, Simmons said they will continue to serve the community and anticipates reopening in a week.

Lindsay has repeatedly been given reports of his truck’s possible whereabouts. However, all of those have so far led nowhere. With his truck seemingly involved in an attempted robbery in Pleasant Hill, Lindsay said the unknown suspect needs to be found soon, before more crimes are committed.

The model of the truck is a 2001 Ford F350 4X4 extended cab with an Oregon license plate. Additionally, the truck has multiple Two Rivers Mobile Wash stickers attached to it.

If you have any information contact the Eugene Police Department or Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

