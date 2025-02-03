The Great Fruitcake Toss celebrates 30 years

By Jon McMichael

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colorado Springs (KOAA) — The first weekend of February saw the skies above Memorial Park (in Manitou Springs) fill with a flurry of far-flung fruitcake as those longing to launch loaves celebrated the 30th annual Great Fruitcake Toss.

The event, typically hosted in late January but this year delayed to the beginning of February due to weather, started in 1996 and has since gathered a dedicated following that simply loves chucking these oft-disparaged, rectangular, holiday confections.

Fruitcake is always made available for temporary usage at the event for those who somehow managed to stealth through the holiday season without being gifted their own sugary, fruit-infused slab of bread.

Tickets to utilize the ‘rental cakes’ can be acquired through the donation/exchange of non-perishable food items (or small sums of money); canned goods are then donated to the Manitou Springs Food Pantry.

The Great Fruitcake Toss isn’t limited to a single event, participants can always expect the opportunity to compete in a variety of challenges that test:

Accuracy Balance Strength And even taste

All rental fruitcakes baked for the event are made without preservatives and are donated to local farm animals after the conclusion of the toss.

If you were unable to make it out to this incredible event in 2025, don’t worry, this tradition is here to stay.

