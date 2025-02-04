Arrest made after man shot, killed inside Walgreens on his birthday

By Peter D’Oench, Anna McAllister, Mauricio Maldonado

MIRAMAR, Florida (WFOR) — A man was shot and killed inside a Walgreens store in Miramar on Monday following a dispute with another customer, police said.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Jaime Taylor in connection with the shooting. He is facing a charge of manslaughter.

The shooting occurred just before noon at the Walgreens in the 2400 block of S.W. 101st Avenue, near Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Anthony Souvenir, who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

According to Souvenir’s family, Monday was his birthday. His father told CBS News Miami that the day began with joy, as the family sang “Happy Birthday” and celebrated. Souvenir later went to Walgreens to withdraw money but never returned.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the incident stemmed from an argument between the two men inside the store.

“This was a dispute between two customers, and they got into an argument,” Moss said. “One of those customers pulled out a gun and shot the other person. That victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. We believe the subject is in custody and everything is contained.”

Moss expressed concern over the role of firearms in escalating conflicts.

“Nowadays, people pull out a gun rather than having a civil conversation, and they do the unthinkable,” he said. “A simple argument led to a volatile situation, and now we have one person dead and another possibly going to jail for a long time.”

Crisis workers and victim advocates were brought in to assist witnesses who were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The Walgreens store remained closed Monday afternoon, and it was unclear when it would reopen.

Souvenir lived in Miramar with his girlfriend and their newborn baby, his father said. He also leaves behind four siblings and his parents.

