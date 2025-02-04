CTU holding ‘walk-ins’ amid concerns over President Trump’s policies

By Stephanie Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago Teachers Union will hold “walk-ins” at several schools Tuesday morning.

CTU members and parents will gather outside schools to share their concerns and then teachers will walk into schools in unison to report for work.

These “walk-ins” are happening amid heightened fears over the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its impact on students and families.

It’s part of a national day of action before the U/S/ Senate considers President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Education. The movement is calling for more local, state and federal investments in public schools.

Here in Chicago, the CTU continues contract negotiations with CPS for what they say is a high-quality school day, more investments in neighborhood classrooms throughout the city and more protections for immigrant students.

“The fear set in for my students since January 20,” one Southwest Side teacher said. “On that Wednesday I remember that we had a huge drop in attendance like it was like huge in my classes.”

Peirce Elementary is one of more than 100 Chicago public schools where these walk-ins will happen Tuesday. They are expected to take place at 7:30 a.m.

