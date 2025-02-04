Design for Maryland’s new Key Bridge being unveiled, 10 months after tragic collapse

By JT Moodee Lockman

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) are expected to unveil the design for the new Francis Scott Key Bridge almost a year after it was hit by a cargo ship, causing it to collapse.

The Key Bridge was hit by the Dali on March 26, 2024, after the ship lost power. The collapse sent eight workers into the Patapsco River, killing six of them.

The collapse of the Key Bridge impacted operations at one of the country’s largest ports along with local businesses and residents who relied on the bridge for their commute.

The main channel at the Port of Baltimore was closed after the bridge collapsed, stopping the flow of goods transported by cargo ships and leaving an impact on the supply chain.

A channel reopened for small boats in April, and in June, a channel reopened for cargo.

Some small businesses saw dips in revenue after the collapse. Owner of Anchor Bay Marina and Hard Yacht Cafe, Alex DelSordo said they lost 9% of their revenue and some employees have been forced to quit their jobs because their commute is upwards of 90 minutes per day.

“That bridge is a connector of commerce for small businesses like in Dundalk, Sparrows Point, the east side of Baltimore,” DelSordo told WJZ. “And now that we’re 10 months after the fact, we’re seeing it every single day, the impact it makes on the employees and also the customer.”

Some local organizations launched initiatives to support businesses that were impacted by the collapse.

Following the collapse of the bridge, former President Joe Biden said the federal government should pay for the cost of reconstruction.

He later approved Gov. Moore’s request for funding, giving the state an initial $60 million in emergency relief to recover debris from the Patapsco River.

In November 2024, the former president included money for the Key Bridge in a $100 billion disaster fund request sent to Congress.

By December, Maryland lawmakers announced that federal funding would cover the full cost of rebuilding the bridge.

“This will allow the bridge to be built as quickly as possible,” Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin said. “Our provision also ensures that the federal taxpayers will be reimbursed through proceeds from insurance payments and litigation taken on by the Department of Justice, the Maryland Attorney General and others.”

In August 2024, the MDTA approved a $73 million contract with Kiewit Infrastructure Company for the design and construction of a new bridge.

Pre-construction began in January 2025, and the rebuild is expected to be completed by fall 2028. Kiewit Infrastructure estimated that the project will cost about $2 billion.

The pre-construction activities include inspecting about 1,100 homes and businesses in nearby communities, scanning the riverbed, collecting soil samples and surveying, according to the MDTA.

In January, the MDTA also approved a $75 million contract with the Bridging Maryland Partnership for General Engineering Consultant services. The partnership will perform planning, engineering, construction, management and program support for the rebuild project.

Stakeholders, industry experts and local communities can get updates on the project on the MDTA’s Key Bridge Rebuild Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.