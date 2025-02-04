Francis Page Jr. Reviews Keystone’s Must-Try Dining Spot: Bighorn Bar & Bistro – A Culinary Gem for NBS Summit Attendees

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 4, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When it comes to NBS Summit travel, every detail counts—the slopes, the culture, the après-ski, and of course, the dining. That’s why, on a pre-NBS Summit press trip in December 2024, Francis Page, Jr., Editor of Houston Style Magazine, took the opportunity to personally review and experience Keystone Resort’s standout culinary hotspot—Bighorn Bar & Bistro. Thanks to our guy Max at Keystone Resorts, the exclusive press trip offered a sneak peek into what NBS attendees can expect in 2025, and Bighorn Bar & Bistro did not disappoint. If you’re heading to Keystone for the Summit, this restaurant is a must-try!

A Dining Experience Worth Repeating Located inside the Keystone Lodge & Spa, Bighorn Bar & Bistro delivers a welcoming, high-quality, yet unpretentious dining experience that perfectly complements the elevated ski culture of Keystone Resort. Whether you’re stopping in for a post-ski cocktail, a casual gathering, or a gourmet meal, the atmosphere is relaxed, yet refined—offering stunning lakeside views, expertly crafted dishes, and impeccable service.

📌 Francis Page, Jr.’s Verdict? “It’s the kind of place where every bite reminds you why travel and food go hand in hand. The ambiance? Perfect for NBS Summit attendees looking for a comfortable, classy setting to unwind. The cocktails? On point. And the menu? A love letter to Colorado flavors with a creative, modern twist. Whether you’re here for après-ski or a full dining experience, Bighorn Bistro is a must-visit while in Keystone.”

What’s on the Menu? A Taste of Colorado’s Finest Bighorn Bar & Bistro is all about locally sourced, seasonal ingredients—offering a menu that highlights Colorado’s culinary excellence with dishes that are as comforting as they are innovative.

🥩 Standout Entrees: • Sherry-Braised Venison Short Rib – A rich, slow-cooked masterpiece with a deep, flavorful jus. • NY Strip with Blue Cheese Crust – Cooked to perfection, served with Boursin mashed potatoes. • Lakeside Tacos with Smoked Angus Beef – A twist on street tacos, infused with bold flavors. • Boar Ravioli in Sweet Potato Fondue – A daring yet incredibly satisfying pasta dish.

🥗 Lighter Bites & Vegetarian Options: • Spinach Pain de Viande – A savory, plant-based dish with Moroccan-spiced chickpeas. • Bistro Brussel Sprouts – Tossed in harissa molasses, these are next-level good. • Eggplant Parmesan – Perfectly crispy, topped with arugula and herb aioli.

🥂 Signature Cocktails & Après-Ski Vibes The Bighorn Lounge is your go-to après-ski retreat—cozy up by the fireplace with a craft cocktail, fine wine, or a locally brewed beer. It’s the perfect place to unwind, swap ski stories, and toast to the NBS Summit experience.

📌 Francis Page, Jr.’s Favorite Pairing? “The Tenderfoot Saucy Wings with the signature smoked Old Fashioned—it’s the perfect way to warm up after a day on the slopes.” Make Your Reservation—Tables Will Fill Up Fast! With the 2025 NBS Summit set to bring thousands of Black ski and snowboard enthusiasts to Keystone, Colorado expect the best spots—including Bighorn Bar & Bistro—to book up fast. Don’t wait until the last minute! 🔗 Reserve Your Table at Bighorn Bar & Bistro Today: Click Here 🔗 Secure Your NBS Summit Pass: [Click Here]

Final Takeaway from Francis Page, Jr.: “If you’re coming to Keystone for the NBS Summit and skipping Bighorn Bar & Bistro, you’re missing out. This is one of those places that’s just as much a part of the experience as the slopes themselves. Trust me—get a reservation, grab a cocktail, and enjoy one of the best meals Keystone has to offer.”

