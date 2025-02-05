Baby born deaf hears parents’ voice for first time, “ready to tackle the world”

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was a joyful unforgettable moment the Sinclair family has been waiting for, when their 10-month-old baby Charlie heard for the very first time in her life. “Oh man it was almost like a weight was lifted off my heart, not my shoulders,” dad Tyler Sinclair said.

Charlie was born deaf with a genetic disorder called Usher syndrome that will eventually cause vision loss as well.

“Ultimately it results in progressive hearing loss. In some kids, like in Charlie’s case, they are born with severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss as well as progressive vision loss,” Dr. Divya Chari of UMass Memorial Medical Center said.

But now Charlie can hear thanks to cochlear implants, small electronic devices that were surgically placed in her at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

For mom and dad, the procedure is life-changing. “To know she can hear and understand the sounds like birds chirping and being able to experience that. And knowing that she’s going to go blind, I wanted her to really experience everything she could,” Tyler Sinclair said.

“For Charlie, she was really deprived of the hearing sense. She wasn’t getting any sensation of sound,” Dr. Chari said. “So, the first time those cochlear implants were activated, was the first time she heard her dad’s voice. She had never heard that before.”

It’s only been a week, and the family says Charlie is showing remarkable progress. The procedure is also helping her develop cognitive skills and her balance. “Not only can she hear, but she’s crawling, she’s sitting on her own,” mom Erin Sinclair said.

Filled with a lot of spunk and energy, the family says Charlie will still need a lot of extra services and they are raising money online to help with her development and listening skills.

“It’s particularly important for someone like Charlie because when she loses her vision in the future, having another sense like hearing is critical for her,” Dr. Chari said.

The family is grateful for the support they received from UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“It’s an adventure every day,” Tyler Sinclair said. “That’s a positive adventure.”

“I think she’s definitely ready to tackle the world,” Erin Sinclair said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.