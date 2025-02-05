Dramatic rescue: Unconscious man saved from spinning, out-of-control boat in Volusia County

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

DE LEON SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — A man was rescued from an out-of-control boat Tuesday after he passed out, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It happened on Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs, VSO said.

Crews were able to get close enough for Volusia County Fire Rescue Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp to jump on board, stop the boat and get the patient to shore for further treatment.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, VSO said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.