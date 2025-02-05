Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, arrested in Central Florida for DUI, drug charges

By Averi Kremposky

ORAGNE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Marcus Jordan, son of basketball star Michael Jordan, was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old — who owns a boutique shoe store in downtown Orlando and is a former athlete at the University of Central Florida — is facing charges of DUI with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH 2, Marcus Jordan was arrested by the Maitland Police Department after fleeing a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were traveling on Greenwood Road when they noticed a vehicle’s headlights on the railroad tracks, adding that the vehicle was not moving. According to the report, there was a train traveling toward the area, approximately 10 minutes away.

Officers were able to make contact with Marcus Jordan, who the report says kept asking for help getting his blue Lamborghini SUV off the tracks after he “made a wrong turn.” According to the report, this was the same vehicle that had just fled from a nearby traffic stop.

The car was positioned over the railroad tracks with the tires halfway buried in the dirt and rocks. Additionally, officials say the front of the car was covered in rocks and had damage to the back bumper.

When talking to Marcus Jordan, an officer said he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and didn’t seem to know where he was.

Marcus and another passenger were ordered out of the vehicle for their safety. No additional details about the passenger were immediately available in the arrest affidavit.

Marcus Jordan told officials he had just come from “a few venues in Winter Park and Casselberry,” adding that he “had some drinks,” the affidavit says.

He was asked to perform a series of field sobriety exercises. Based on the result of those tests and other factors, officials placed the man under arrest for driving under the influence.

During a search of his person, the arrest affidavit says officers pulled a “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” from Marcus Jordan’s pocket. It later tested positive for cocaine.

During the arrest, the report says Marcus was not cooperative with officers, including pulling away on his walk to the patrol vehicle, refusing to get in the vehicle and sticking his leg out to prevent officers from shutting the vehicle’s door.

Officers said the alcohol smell in the vehicle became stronger as they transported Marcus to the Orange County DUI Center. Additionally, they said the man “was singing the entire way to the DUI Center and his speech was slurred,” the report says.

Marcus Jordan refused to provide breath samples and was transported to the jail. The man posted bond on Tuesday morning and was released just before noon, walking to his vehicle without making any comments.

